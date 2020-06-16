ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Tuesday said the government presented a tax free and poor friendly budget and allocated more than Rs 200 billion under the Ehsaas programme to take care of vulnerable sections of society.

Taking part in the discussion on the budget 2020-21, he said, Pakistan was facing economic difficulties due to the coronavirus spread but its government was determined to help the poor, adding, 40 million people in the United States and 120 million people in India lost jobs due to coronavirus.

While in India more than half of its population went below the poverty line because of the infectious disease, he told National Assembly.

The minister said during tenures of the previous governments, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills and Railways suffered immense losses.

Even a plane of PIA was stolen and found in another country during that period, he recalled.

Murad Saeed said during the incumbent government, exports, foreign remittances and tax revenues were increased while in past all of these economic indicators were trending negative.

He said children were dying and suffering from stunting in Sindh and no project for supply of drinking water could be seen in the area.

He stressed that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf curtailed expenditures of the government, reduced salaries of the Prime Minister and ministers by ten percent unlike in the past when huge amounts were spent on setting up of camp offices at the private residences of Prime Ministers and thousands of police staff were deployed for their security.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was successfully heading towards its completion and new projects were also being launched under the umbrella of CPEC.

Murad Saeed stated that work had begun on various sections of western route of CPEC, which was the shortest link between Gwadar and Khunjerab.

He said road infrastructure projects were being launched in the less developed areas of the country as it was demand of smaller provinces.

He further said 1813 kilometers of roads would be constructed with private sector partnership without any burden on national exchequer. He said National Highway Authority was initiating mega projects with public private partnership model to reduce burden on the national exchequer.

The minister informed that tender for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be opened this year and it would be built on public private partnership. He said areas near the GT road would be connected to motorway network through Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian Rawalpindi motorways, to be built on build operate and transfer basis.

Similarly Balkasar-Mianwali road and Mianwali-Muzafargarh Road would be dualised under the Public Private Partnership model. Projects in less developed areas of Sindh, South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan were government's priority, he added.

The federal minister further said 57 projects had been included in this year's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). He added that work on Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway was completed and it would become operational upto Thakot soon. Multan -Sukkur Motorway was also open for traffic, he added.

Now a motorway was being planned from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan, under CPEC, he said.

Murad Saeed said the government had given the biggest relief package worth over Rs 1200 billion to the nation in the hour of trial.

Moreover, he said that 12 million vulnerable families were given Rs 12000 each in wake of the lockdown after spread of coronavirus.