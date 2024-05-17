Govt's Business-friendly Policies Coming To Fruition: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the business-friendly policies pursued by the incumbent government were coming to fruition.
The prime minister, talking to a delegation of international beverages companies which called on him here, said that the government was extending its maximum support to the foreign investors and business community to make them create employment opportunities, boost exports and contribute to the national economic development.
The delegation members appreciated the prime minister for his government's pro-business policies.
They told the prime minister that 25 plants of international beverages firms were operating in Pakistan and had employed around 130,000 workers.
Apprising the prime minister of their largest recycling system, the delegation told that the beverage firms were contributing to the national exchequer through huge amount of taxes.
Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the companies to play their productive role under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
He also instructed the relevant authorities to hold consultations on the companies' proposals and resolve their issues at the earliest.
The delegation was led by Vice President of Coca Cola for Pakistan and Afghanistan Volkan Onguc and CEO of Pepsi Co Pakistan and Afghanistan Muhammad Khosa.
Federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
