Govt's Consistent Focus On Economy Bearing Fruits: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:16 PM

Govt's consistent focus on economy bearing fruits: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government's consistent focus to reduce external imbalances by reducing imports and increasing export as well as remittances, were bearing fruits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government's consistent focus to reduce external imbalances by reducing imports and increasing export as well as remittances, were bearing fruits.

Current Account Deficit (CAD) reduced by more than $6 billion last year and July this year deficit was 73 percent or $1.5 billion lower than July 2018, wasa great achievement, the Prime Minister said in tweet message released bythe PM Office.

