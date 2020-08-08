UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Decision To Reopen Business Activities Lauded

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Govt's decision to reopen business activities lauded

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :President Sukkur PTI Women Wing, Safia Baloch on Saturday has appreciated Federal government's decision of gradually reopening all business activities across the country.

She said that it is good news for whole nation that situation is returning to normal in the country.

She said that government allowed reopening of saloons, marriage halls, restaurants, transports, parks, play grounds etc. which is good omen. But, people should follow all SOPs to avoid coronavirus pandemic, she added.

