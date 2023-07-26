Govts, donors working on project for construction of 2mn housing units for flood affected people: :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the federal and provincial governments in collaboration with the donors were working on a project for the construction of 2 million housing units for the flood affected people in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the federal and provincial governments in collaboration with the donors were working on a project for the construction of 2 million housing units for the flood affected people in Sindh.

He said after the last year's unprecedented devastating floods, the federal government in collaboration with the provincial governments worked day and night to support the flood affected people.

The prime minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute keys of newly constructed donated homes by the Habib Bank Ltd. among those affectees who had lost their homes in floods.

The prime minister along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tissori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave away keys of the newly constructed houses to the flood affectees of Sindh.

The prime minister recollected that last year's flood was so devastating that they had neither witnessed nor heard of such natural calamity before.

Along with the political leadership including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the relevant administrative set up, he visited the flood affected areas of Sindh.

The prime minister acknowledged that the well to do people and philanthropists had also contributed hugely for the support of flood victims.

The prime minister lauded HBL Ltd. for the construction of housing units in two districts of Sindh province, adding that Capt. (retd) Shujaat Azeem had also provided 100 housing units for the flood affected families of district Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after floods had swept away their homes and belongings.

He stressed upon construction of climate resilient structures to cope the future challenges.

On the occasion, the prime minister also lauded the efforts of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), federal and provincial departments and the government of Sindh for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

Earlier, the commissioner Hyderabad briefed the prime minister about the project.

More Stories From Pakistan