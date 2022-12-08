UrduPoint.com

Govt's Doors Always Open For Meaningful Dialogue With Opposition: Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Govt's doors always open for meaningful dialogue with opposition: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the government was always ready for a meaningful dialogue with the leadership of the opposition to resolve all issues and bring political stability to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coalition government, working under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was willing to kick-start dialogue with PTI.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan's constitutional term ended in a "constitutional and democratic way" and added that the PTI Chairman should come forward for an unconditional serious dialogue.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's demand for early elections "is unjustified", Tarar claimed, adding PDM believed in the politics of "democratic norms".

To a question related to Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif's murder case, he assured the nation that there will be a fair and transparent investigation and the facts will be brought before the people.

He further said that the government was ready to support JIT in the investigation of Arshad Sharif's murder.

