Govt's Economic Policies Impact To Be Witnessed In Budget: Shaukat

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:04 AM

Govt's economic policies impact to be witnessed in budget: Shaukat

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's prudent economic policies impact would be witnessed and seemed in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's prudent economic policies impact would be witnessed and seemed in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22.

In an interview to a private news channel, he said the federal budget would be presented in the National Assembly on June 11 and would provide relief to the poor segment of society.

The minister said the Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) being an independent institution revealed that the economic growth rate is 3.94 percent. The country's economy had improved and strengthened due to prudent policies of the incumbent government, he added.

He said the government was focusing on further enhancing exports, revenue collections, and many administrative measures in a bid to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the international economy and inflation had risen across the world. The government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation in the country, he added.

Shaukat Tarin said the record productivity had been seemed in the wheat and rice crops in this year. "Cement and other industries are running smoothly," he claimed.

Replying to a question, he revealed that the government would be giving targeted subsidies to the power sector this year.

