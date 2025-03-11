Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, on Tuesday said that the government's economic policies were reflecting success and positives outcomes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman, on Tuesday said that the government's economic policies were reflecting success and positives outcomes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country’s economic trajectory is on the right track due to the Prime Minister and his team's effective policies, which have fostered economic growth and stability.

He said that those involved in spreading a negative narrative about the country’s economy have repeatedly failed.

“Running such a persistent and intense campaign against the economy is nothing short of hostility towards the nation and its people,” he said.

“Rising remittances indicate the public’s confidence in the current government. The appeal by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to halt remittances was a futile attempt to harm the country’s economy for personal political gains,” he added.

“We believe the nation and its people come first, politics later. We do not compromise national interests for personal gains. We have sacrificed political goodwill for the country's welfare and have now put it on the path of progress,” he added.