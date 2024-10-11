Govt’s economic reforms to steer country out of prevailing crises : Adviser

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister, Rana Ahsan Ul Haq here on Friday said that under IMF Programme, the PML-N led government made revolutionary reforms to steer the country out of economic crises.

Addressing an oath taking ceremony of Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), he said steps would be taken to boost country’s exports for sustainable development.

The advisor said the government would take business community into confidence to put the country on the road of development and peromote Small and Medium industry.

The government had taken effective measures to make the country self-sufficient in power sector, adding industrial zones would be established at local level.

The government's policy about privatization was clear, he said adding Pakistan would become center of international investment.

United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief ,S.M. Tanveer said under CPEC pahase-2 and era of industrialization would be started in the country.

He emphasized for cheap electricity and low interest rate for sustainable development .

He said government was focusing on agriculture sector and dams would be built dams to save water as the country wasting 37 million acre feet water annually which had the value of $ 20 billion to 25 billion.

Small dams would be constructed in this area, he said adding the area had the ability to produce every kind of crops.

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (FPCCI), Vice President, Zaki Aijaz expressed pleasure on establishment of TCCI, adding the issues of local business community would be resolved through this forum.

