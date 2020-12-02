(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said due to effective steps and intervention by the government, ex-mill price of sugar had been brought down by Rs 20 per kilogram within a period of 20 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said due to effective steps and intervention by the government, ex-mill price of sugar had been brought down by Rs 20 per kilogram within a period of 20 days.

The prime minister tweeted, "Due to effective intervention by Govt, ex-mill price of sugar is down by Rs 20/kg within 20 days." Imran Khan said he had also issued directions for taking necessary steps for the distribution of imported sugar, start of sugarcane crushing season and timely payment to farmers.

"Distribution of imported sugar at control rates & timely start of crushing season also ensured. I have asked provinces to ensure fair & swift cane payments are made to farmers," he further tweeted.