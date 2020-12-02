UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Effective Intervention Brings Down Ex-mill Price Of Sugar By Rs 20/kg: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Govt's effective intervention brings down ex-mill price of sugar by Rs 20/kg: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said due to effective steps and intervention by the government, ex-mill price of sugar had been brought down by Rs 20 per kilogram within a period of 20 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said due to effective steps and intervention by the government, ex-mill price of sugar had been brought down by Rs 20 per kilogram within a period of 20 days.

The prime minister tweeted, "Due to effective intervention by Govt, ex-mill price of sugar is down by Rs 20/kg within 20 days." Imran Khan said he had also issued directions for taking necessary steps for the distribution of imported sugar, start of sugarcane crushing season and timely payment to farmers.

"Distribution of imported sugar at control rates & timely start of crushing season also ensured. I have asked provinces to ensure fair & swift cane payments are made to farmers," he further tweeted.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Price Government

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

31 minutes ago

ECC approves removal of RD on Cotton Yarn: Razak D ..

3 minutes ago

MoHR to start campaign against gender based violen ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition asked to shun politics over corona issu ..

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly offers Fateha for late Chief Justice P ..

3 minutes ago

Faisal launches DRAP online application system

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.