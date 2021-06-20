UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Efforts Coming To Fruition As Lahore's Water Level Stops Depleting: PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Govt's efforts coming to fruition as Lahore's water level stops depleting: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the government's water conservation policies were showing results as Punjab government had stopped depletion of Lahore's groundwater for the first time during last four decades.

"Our water conservation policies showing results. Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government has stopped fall in Lahore's groundwater for first time since 1980," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the depletion of water table had been stopped through effective water recycling policies, new aquifer charges, underground rainwater storage, timed well pumping and other targeted actions.

The prime minister also shared the statistics showing Lahore's minimum water level at 5.7 meters and maximum 15.96 meters in 1980 which fell to 8.18m minimum and 23.33 maximum in 1990 and further to 11.94m and 32m in 2000.

Having further dropped the minimum level to 22.8m and maximum to 48.4m in 2017, the city's water table stopped depleting since 2018 which currently stood at 23m minimum and 50m maximum since last two years.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Water Twitter Sunday 2017 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

49 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.