Govt's Efforts Help Improving Overall Economy: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that the exports, stock exchange and industrial sectors were improving due to efforts of the government.

The PTI government has injected an additional amount to alleviate poverty, he said while talking to a private television channel. The manufacturing sector is producing better results for the last many months, he claimed. Criticizing the role of the opposition, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had proved as fail in their policies.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders are facing court trial but they have used delaying tactics to gain maximum time from the courts. The three years have left but leaders of PML-N were reluctant to pursue the cases, he added. Replying to a question about inflation, he said all out efforts are being made to improve the living standard of the common man. He said an amount of 260 billion rupee has been provided to Ehsaas program for helping poor people.

