Govt's Efforts To Continue Till Kashmir's Freedom In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Govt's efforts to continue till Kashmir's freedom in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab education Wing President Dr Atifuddin on Wednesday while appreciating the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold an event every week for showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people said the government led campaign would continue untill Kashmir attains freedom.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation apprised the people about current situation in occupied Kashmir adding that the Prime Minister would be an ambassador of Kashmiri people around the world.

Talking to the APP here, he said that the entire nation stood with Kashmiri nation, adding that United Nations Security Council's session on Kashmir issue was a big diplomatic success achieved by the government.

Dr Atifuddin said that international media was also highlighting the issue, adding that Pakistan always stood with their Kashmiri brethren in difficult times.

He said that every week solidarity would be expressed with the Kashmiris, adding that events would be held in educational institutes to highlight the Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

