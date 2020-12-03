UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy To Benefit Two Million Families With Special Persons: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:25 PM

Govt's Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy to benefit two million families with special persons: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that around two million families would benefit from the government's new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy aimed at extending financial support to special persons

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that around two million families would benefit from the government's new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy aimed at extending financial support to special persons.

As the world observed annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities on the day, the prime minister said on Twitter, that under the new programme, the special persons would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2000.

"This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world," he remarked.

According to the United Nations, out of seven billion world population, more than one billion people, or approximately 15 per cent of the total population, live with some form of disability with 80 per cent living in developing countries.

The International Day of Disabled Persons aims at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Twitter Post All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Restoration work on Peshawar Museum building inspe ..

4 minutes ago

China and Russia's end-stage vaccines

6 minutes ago

41% work of ongoing 456 schemes in division comple ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

AVLC nabs six motorcycle lifters in karachi

14 minutes ago

Annual 4-day Int'l Urdu conference kicks off virtu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.