Govt's Farmer-friendly Policy Starts Producing Results: CM Maryam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting convened to discuss agricultural affairs in Punjab, here on Saturday.
The CM highlighted the government's commitment to supporting farmers, saying that the first true farmer-friendly Punjab government in history is reaping the benefits of its tireless efforts. The session provided a comprehensive briefing on the expected increase in rice production, which could potentially boost exports by one billion dollars.
Last year, Punjab exported rice worth four billion Dollars, and projections for the current year indicate exports could reach five billion dollars. There is also a significant increase anticipated in both the area under rice cultivation and overall production.
In addition, a 30 per cent increase in wheat production is forecasted. The government has mandated wheat cultivation on all government-owned agricultural land across Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to enhance agricultural output, urging the adoption of modern and scientific methods along with appropriate machinery. She said farmers will have access to affordable seeds and other agricultural inputs for wheat cultivation.
During the briefing, it was noted that over 1.14 million farmers have registered for the Kisan Card program, with more than 417,000 cards printed and around 300,000 distributed.
Over 296,000 cards have been activated, and more than 500,000 farmers have received their Kisan Cards. A network of 2,600 registered dealers is available across Punjab to facilitate this initiative.
The meeting was briefed that over 1.5 million farmers have registered on the CM Green Tractor Program portal, with a lottery to be held for 9,500 tractors among 100,000 applicants. Of those applying, 64 percent own five acres of land, 28 percent own 12.5 acres, and 8 percent have up to 50 acres.
Briefing further revealed that in terms of professional support, 993 agriculture graduates are currently providing guidance to farmers to increase wheat yields. The construction of four agricultural malls in Punjab is progressing rapidly, and the government has provided 737 super seeders at subsidized rates to support farmers.
Furthermore, two thousand acres have been allocated for the off-season cultivation of tomatoes and onions, with 1,762 acres already completed for tomato cultivation. An overall 5 percent increase in area and a 10 percent rise in production for tomatoes and onions are anticipated, with a total of 12,000 acres dedicated to these crops across Punjab.
Eighty-two farmer groups have been registered for corporate farming, indicating a robust response to the government’s initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting farmers throughout the province.
