UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Financial Aid Programme Transparent: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:22 PM

Govt's financial aid programme transparent: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that financial aid programme by the government was very transparent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that financial aid programme by the government was very transparent.

In a press statement, he said that coronavirus pandemic had affected everyday life in the whole world including Pakistan and daily wagers were facing difficulties due to lockdown.

He emphasized that provision of relief to vulnerable strata was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf (PTI) government.

The financial aid programme has been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan was the first countryamong the developing nations which had provided such support.

The CM assured that deserving families would be given their right.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Punjab Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

9 minutes ago

Rights Group Slams Philippine Senator for Threaten ..

56 seconds ago

Estonia Reports Total of 1,332 COVID-19 Cases, Lat ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Testing Drones for COVID-19 Public Announce ..

59 seconds ago

Health Deptt conduct screening of travelers

1 minute ago

6 patients of COVID-19 recovered in Abbottabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.