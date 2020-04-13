(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that financial aid programme by the government was very transparent.

In a press statement, he said that coronavirus pandemic had affected everyday life in the whole world including Pakistan and daily wagers were facing difficulties due to lockdown.

He emphasized that provision of relief to vulnerable strata was the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf (PTI) government.

The financial aid programme has been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan was the first countryamong the developing nations which had provided such support.

The CM assured that deserving families would be given their right.