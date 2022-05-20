UrduPoint.com

Govt's Focal Point Is To Serve Humanity: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Govt's focal point is to serve humanity: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said the incumbent government was making efforts to overcome public problems by decreasing flour price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said the incumbent government was making efforts to overcome public problems by decreasing flour price.

He was talking with the Members Provincial Assembly Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warriach and Moawia Azam who called on him here.

The chief minister said, "The focal point of our politics is service to humanity." He added that the 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs.490 rupees, instead of Rs.650, and steps were also being taken to reduce the prices of ghee and sugar.

The CM regretted that the price hike had broken the backbone of the common man during the four year tenure of Imran Niazi as the Imran-led government played havoc with the people. The one lacking concern for the people did not deserve to be a ruler, he added.

MPAs congratulated the chief minister for bringing a record decrease in flour price. Jugnu Mohsin said that a genuine relief was given to people while Bilal Asghar Warriach termed it an appreciable step.

