Open Menu

Govts Formation: PML-N, PPP Coordination Committees To Meet For Sixth Times Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:43 PM

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times today

The sources familiar with the development say that both parties have yet to reach a final agreement. The ongoing discussions between the PML-N and PPP have not yielded conclusive results.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) The coordination committees of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) are scheduled to convene for their sixth meeting today to deliberate on strategies for forming governments in Punjab and at the Federal level.

According to the sources familiar with the development, both parties have yet to reach a final agreement. The ongoing discussions between the PML-N and PPP have not yielded conclusive results.

The impending meeting gains significance amid the backdrop of political maneuvers, notably the alliance announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the Sunni Itehad Council (SIC) and Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM) for government formation in Punjab and at the federal level. PTI leaders assert their majority and their intention to establish governance.

In light of recent developments, the SIC has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the allocation of reserved seats following the inclusion of PTI-backed independent candidates.

The insiders report that the discussions between the PML-N and PPP regarding government formation remain inconclusive. Today's meeting holds paramount importance as both sides aim to finalize matters and potentially reach a consensus on crucial issues.

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, speaking to reporters, expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions. He suggested that decisions regarding the PPP's inclusion in the cabinet might already be in the works.

On Monday night, the committees engaged in discussions but adjourned their session to seek consultation from their respective party leaderships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Muslim From Government Cabinet Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

1 minute ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

13 hours ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

13 hours ago
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

13 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

13 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

13 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan