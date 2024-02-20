Govts Formation: PML-N, PPP Coordination Committees To Meet For Sixth Times Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:43 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) The coordination committees of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) are scheduled to convene for their sixth meeting today to deliberate on strategies for forming governments in Punjab and at the Federal level.
According to the sources familiar with the development, both parties have yet to reach a final agreement. The ongoing discussions between the PML-N and PPP have not yielded conclusive results.
The impending meeting gains significance amid the backdrop of political maneuvers, notably the alliance announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the Sunni Itehad Council (SIC) and Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM) for government formation in Punjab and at the federal level. PTI leaders assert their majority and their intention to establish governance.
In light of recent developments, the SIC has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the allocation of reserved seats following the inclusion of PTI-backed independent candidates.
The insiders report that the discussions between the PML-N and PPP regarding government formation remain inconclusive. Today's meeting holds paramount importance as both sides aim to finalize matters and potentially reach a consensus on crucial issues.
Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, speaking to reporters, expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions. He suggested that decisions regarding the PPP's inclusion in the cabinet might already be in the works.
On Monday night, the committees engaged in discussions but adjourned their session to seek consultation from their respective party leaderships.
