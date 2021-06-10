Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while highlighting the golden investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investors, said the government's pro-investor policies had led to the revival of investors' confidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while highlighting the golden investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investors, said the government's pro-investor policies had led to the revival of investors' confidence.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Coca Cola Icecek which called on him here, said the enhanced investment in multiple sector also led to the creation of job opportunities and economic development.

Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to PM Abdul Razzak Dawood and Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul attended the meeting. General Manager of Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan and company's director and manager corporate affairs were also present.

The delegation told the prime minister that work on their new beverage plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start soon to generate numerous jobs, revenue and opportunities for allied industries. The new plant would create direct and indirect employment, opportunities for allied industries and revenue for the government.

The delegation also presented to the prime minister a report on the socio-economic impact by the company's investment in Pakistan.

They also thanked the prime minister for the facilitation extended by the government to the company in its investment ventures.

The prime minister welcomed the investment by the company in Pakistan particularly the future plans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.