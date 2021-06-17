Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said Pakistan was grappled with growing threat of expanding desertification for the last many years, which has exacerbated the country's food insecurity, poverty, hunger levels and biodiversity loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said Pakistan was grappled with growing threat of expanding desertification for the last many years, which has exacerbated the country's food insecurity, poverty, hunger levels and biodiversity loss.

Malik Amin Aslam highlighted that about 58 percent of the country's population lives in dryland areas suffering from inadequate or declining rains.

"But, various green initiatives have already been rolled out in various parts of the country as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's world-acclaimed green agenda to combat desertification risk, which is devouring fertile lands resulting in gradual damage to the agricultural lands and loss of gains in food security, hunger, mal-nutrition and biodiversity areas," the PM's aide highlighted in a statement issued on occasion of the UN's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, marked every year on June 17.

The day is being celebrated this year under the theme "Restoration. Land. Recovery: We build back better with healthy land", with heightened global focus on call for turning degraded land into healthy land for sustainability of humanity, planet earth and its resources.

On this day of global important, Malik Amin Aslam also re-affirmed his government's unflinching commitment to the global action for combating desertification, drought and reclaiming decertified lands.

"The green initiatives of the country aim to support in achieving the voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) Targets by 2030 and also implementation of National Action Programme to Combat Desertification.

Restoring lands degraded due to outpouring desertification and seething droughts not only leads to economic resilience but also helps create jobs, raise incomes, increase food security and supports biodiversity to recover," the PM's aide emphasised, adding, "curbing desertification is vital to slowing climate change as it locks away the planet-warming carbon emissions." Quoting UN-supported studies, he said that nearly three-quarters of the Earth's ice-free land has undergone changes due to unsustainable human activities to meet an ever-growing demand for food, raw materials for industries, highways and homes.

"Besides, restoring damaged ecosystems helps boost climate resilience of the systems and strengthens nature's defences against disasters and extreme weather events such as wildfires, droughts, floods, soil erosions and dust storms," the PM's aide underlined.

He appreciated the commitments pledged by over 100 countries to restore almost one billion hectares of the degraded land over the next decade an area almost the size of China.

"We can, for sure, deliver huge benefits for people and the planet, provided that we together restore the degraded land of one billion hectares," Malik Amin remarked.

He suggested launching of smart land-based restoration initiatives in regions of the world hit by desertification and droughts, saying that such initiatives would be particularly helpful for women and youth, who are often the last to receive help in times of crisis.

"As we enter the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, we have a real chance to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic. If countries can restore the nearly 800 million hectares of degraded land they have pledged to restore by 2030, we can safeguard humanity and our planet from the looming danger," Malik Amin stressed.

Talking about state of desertification in Pakistan, the PM's aide said that the country was predominantly a dry country, with about 80 percent of its area falling in semi-arid and arid regions.

About 68 percent of the geographical area of the country lies under annual rainfall of average 250 mm; whereas, about 24 percent of the geographical area lies under annual rainfall measuring between 250- 500 mm.

However, the country took a major lead in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and restored degraded forestlands by planting trees on 600,000 hectares in a short span of 4-5 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under the Billion Tree Afforestation Project, Malik Amin recalled.

He said further that experiences gained from the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme encouraged Pakistan to launch a national level programme to plant and regenerate 3.29 billion plants over an area of one million hectares under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, the country's largest-ever afforestation programme.

The target of one billion tree plantation and natural regeneration of forests in various parts of the country has already been achieved, which led to creation of 100,000 green jobs, the PM's aide elaborated.

He also highlighted that another Climate Smart Agriculture initiative was also being implemented in support with the UN's Food and Agriculture Programme in desertification and drought-hit areas for enhancing sustainability of the agriculture sector in arid areas but also securing farm-related jobs and livelihoods.

Malik Amin Aslam also highlighted that country's flagship Ecosystem Restoration Initiative has also hit the ground with focus on restoring degraded natural ecosystems and biodiversity nature-based solutions.

"Through this initiative, efforts are underway to establish Ecosystem Restoration Fund to support activities related to curbing desertification, land degradation and droughts," he added.