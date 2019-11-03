UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Housing Scheme To Overcome Immense Housing Problems

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:10 PM

Govt's housing scheme to overcome immense housing problems

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The government's initiative to provide 5 million low cost houses to homeless people would overcome immense scale of housing problems of laborers and other low middle class, an official of Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) said here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, she said that the scheme would meet acute urban housing shortage, tens of thousands of people who lived on rented houses or in open areas were required 25 percent per unit for lower-middle income groups, 10 per cent for higher and upper middle income groups and 62 per cent is for lower income groups.

She said around 1.5 million people have registered with the authority in different cities of the country to get their own houses under the scheme, she added.

The scheme would facilitate the population of homeless people and would further extend to the people of Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities also, she added .

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Shortage Quetta Hyderabad Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

2 hours ago

UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.