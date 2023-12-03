Open Menu

Govt's Initiative To Increase FED On Cigarettes Termed Vital For Pakistan's Present, Future

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Govt's initiative to increase FED on cigarettes termed vital for Pakistan's present, future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Health activists in Pakistan have expressed their gratitude to the government for taking a crucial step in safeguarding both public health and the economy by raising the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes.

In a press release shared by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) here Sunday, the health activists underscored the need of proactive steps by the government to address the dual challenge of public health and economic sustainability.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco Free kids, emphasized the economic benefits associated with higher tobacco taxation. He stated, "The increase in Federal Excise Duty on cigarettes is a commendable move by the government, reflecting a commitment to promoting public health and strengthening the nation's economy.

Higher taxes on tobacco products not only discourage smoking but also contribute significantly to revenue generation."

Dr. Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, highlighted the impact of tobacco consumption on child rights. He urged the government to stay resolute in its efforts to secure the future of Pakistan's youth, stating, "Tobacco consumption is undeniably a child rights issue. By taking decisive actions such as increasing taxes on cigarettes, the government plays a crucial role in protecting the well-being and future prospects of our children."

