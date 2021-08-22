UrduPoint.com

Govt's Initiative To Provide Loans To Small Traders Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt's initiative to provide loans to small traders hailed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :President, Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Industries Shiekh Faisal Saeed appreciated the decision of incumbent government to issue loans to small traders .

In a statement issue on Sunday, he remarked that the move would surely facilitate the business community.

Faisal said that economic recovery of small traders would be beneficial for speedy development of the country as it would help in improving the economy of country and the welfare of small traders.

He also urged the business community to take full advantage of the scheme. He hoped for such cooperation from the government in the future also.

The loan scheme will strengthen the country's industry, production and promote trade. Similarly, it would have positive impacts on the overall national economy.

