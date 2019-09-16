(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government's steps for prosperity of people and national development, have started yielding positive results.

In a series of tweets, she said the government was implementing the agenda of economic reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and taking steps to invigorate the economy.

The SAPM said enhancement of tax revenue and reduction in fiscal deficit were priorities of the government.

She said the government collected Rs 580 billion tax in the first two months of the current fiscal year against Rs 509 billion in the corresponding period last year. She revealed 600,000 new tax filers have been added to FBR network.

Dr Firdous said credit for this success went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who for the first time, transformed tax revenue collection into a national movement.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said it was for the first time that income of the national kitty, not of rulers, was increasing. This was a good news for the country and the nation, she added.

The Special Assistant said 73 percent reduction in current account deficit was a major achievement.

She said there had been a significant increase in exports and decrease in imports.

She said Rs 70 billion have been collected from two cellular companies under license fee, and another Rs 70 billion would also accrue from another cellular company. As a whole, Rs 200 billion will be received from this sector, she added.

She said the government was striving to promote economic activities and facilitate the business community.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government has reduced its expenditures.

No supplementary grant was approved during the two months, and the government saved Rs 246 billion due to appreciation in the currency value during the last few weeks, she added.

The SAPM expressed confidence that the government will be able to collect Rs 1000 billion non-tax revenue this year, which includes Rs 200 billion from cellular companies, Rs 400 billion from profitsof State Bank of Pakistan and Rs 300 billion from privatization ofRe-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas plants.