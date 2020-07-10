UrduPoint.com
Govt's Initiatives In Merged Districts Meant To Ensure Basic Rights To Tribal People: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:15 AM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that initiatives of the government to bring merged districts in national mainstream were aimed to develop these areas and ensure basic rights to tribal people

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that initiatives of the government to bring merged districts in national mainstream were aimed to develop these areas and ensure basic rights to tribal people.

He said this during his online address to students and faculty members of Gomal University.

He said that law enforces rendered matchless sacrifices to establish peace in these areas adding establishing writ of state has enabled government departments to function freely in merged districts.

He said that people of merged districts were enjoying equal rights and facilities after establishment of courts and functioning of civil departments. He said that these developments would paved way for uplift of these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad said that establishment of peace would help bringing tribal people in national mainstream and promote education in merged districts.

