Govt’s Initiatives Lauded For Women Empowerment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Federal government’s efforts to empower women through a multi-pronged strategy have been widely praised, with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) highlighted as a key initiative.
“BISP is a remarkable program that is meeting the needs of vulnerable women, especially in a country like Pakistan where women play a vital role in national development,” says in a statement former member of the district assembly and member of the Dispute Resolution Council(DRC) Ms Naheed Bukhari.
Lauding the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, said that BISP has emerged as a leading force in supporting underprivileged women across the country.
She said such initiatives not only uplift women but also help lower the country’s poverty indicators.
She also highlighted the program’s transparency and efficiency,adding payments to beneficiaries — including widows and orphans — were now made through an improved disbursement mechanism.
Such an advanced system, he said, enhanced the program’s credibility and ensured that financial aid reached the most deserving segments of society.
She also praised the BISP’s role in promoting girls’ education, saying the support enables girls from low-income families to continue their studies — a crucial step toward long-term national development.
In short she said the BISP continued to serve as a flagship welfare initiative, reinforcing the government's commitment to social protection and gender equality.
