Govt's Investment-friendly Policies Attracting Investors:Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's investment-friendly policies was creating immense opportunities for foreign investors to explore diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government's investment-friendly policies was creating immense opportunities for foreign investors to explore diverse sectors.

In a meeting with CEO Pepsi Africa, middle East and South Asia Eugene Willemsen, the prime minister lauded the business ventures of Pepsico as well as its proposed future investment plans for Pakistan.

Eugene Willemsen apprised the Prime Minister of Pepscico's existing investment portfolio in Pakistan which employed around 60,000 individuals directly as well as indirectly, and a network of approximately 700,000 retailers across the country who relied on Pepsico products to make a living.

Willemsen informed that Pepsico was amongst the highest tax payers in Pakistan.

About recent investments including the successful inauguration of a new snacks plant in Multan, the CEO Pepsico said the Company had made investment to increase the capacity of its bottling plants and expanded its retail, distribution networks that had increased the number of jobs, generated additional economic activity and increased revenue for the government.

Sharing Pespsico's commitment to the social development of Pakistan through various social projects, Willemsen expressed willingness to bring projects aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistan's talented youth.

Eugene Willemsen especially expressed his interest in the development of potato crop in Pakistan through efficient irrigation system, and water conservation.

Recalling visit of Queen Maxima of Netherlands to Pakistan last year, the CEO also highlighted the company's efforts for women empowerment and their financial inclusion, aimed at uplift of society and growth in the country.

The Prime Minister welcomed the commitment of Pepsico towards social development of Pakistan and said that the government would extend all possible facilitation to the Company for expansion of its business, including in agriculture sector.

Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman board of nvestment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani were present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also discussed with the Eugene Willemsen the possibility of developmentof the dairy sector of Pakistan, owing to huge potential of the country in the dairy sector.

