LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government's journey of public service, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is continue with hard work and dedication.

In a media statement on Sunday, he said that opposition does not want Pakistan to become a developed and prosperous country and wants to harm the national economy.

The chief minister said that opposition parties want to pursue their preposterous agendas by spreading chaos. Unfortunately, the opposition had completely ignored the national interest but the people were not interested in their negative politics and want to see the country moving forward.

Usman Buzdar said that nefarious designs of those who want to create hurdles in the journey of national development would be foiled.

The conspiracies of these elements had faced defeat in the past and would meet the same fate in the future as well, he said and added that neither opposition had any agenda nor any programme. He further stated that the opposition's treacherous narrative had been badly failed and the unnatural alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was withering away.

He said that the past of opposition was soaked with corruption. The frustrated PDM gang cannot befool the people anymore. The behaviour of the opposition was completely undemocratic.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking bold decisions in the national interest and according to the aspirations of the people. For the first time, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had held influential and powerful people accountable.

Those had been booked for, who were not considered to be touched in the past, Prime Minister Imran Khan had pulled down the idols of corruption. Now there was no land for those who were engaged in the politics of looting and plundering in Pakistan, he mentioned. He said that this gang wants to save the booty, those who compromise on national interest were not leaders but they were dacoits. Pakistan would find its true place among the comity of the nations under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.