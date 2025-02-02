Open Menu

Govt’s Judicial Reforms Aim For Fairness And Transparency: Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Govt’s judicial reforms aim for fairness and transparency: Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Sunday rejected allegations that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was aimed at controlling the judiciary.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the 26th constitutional reform ensures the rule of law and separation of powers.

The 26th Amendment was a step toward judicial transparency and constitutional supremacy,he added.

He said that past judicial practices allowed for selective case hearings and controversial rulings, which have now been regulated through constitutional amendments.

Responding to criticism that the government is influencing judicial appointments, he said that the appointment of judges remains within the constitutional framework.

He dismissed accusations that the government is installing preferred judges in high courts through provincial nominations.

Answering a question, he said that separation of powers among Parliament, the Judiciary, and the Executive must be respected.

He clarified that while Parliament has the authority to legislate and amend laws, the Constitution remains the supreme legal framework.

Recent Stories

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

10 minutes ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

55 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

2 hours ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

2 hours ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

2 hours ago
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House ..

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners o ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presen ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair

3 hours ago
 FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over ..

FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024

4 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan