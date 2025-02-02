Govt’s Judicial Reforms Aim For Fairness And Transparency: Aqeel Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Sunday rejected allegations that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was aimed at controlling the judiciary.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the 26th constitutional reform ensures the rule of law and separation of powers.
The 26th Amendment was a step toward judicial transparency and constitutional supremacy,he added.
He said that past judicial practices allowed for selective case hearings and controversial rulings, which have now been regulated through constitutional amendments.
Responding to criticism that the government is influencing judicial appointments, he said that the appointment of judges remains within the constitutional framework.
He dismissed accusations that the government is installing preferred judges in high courts through provincial nominations.
Answering a question, he said that separation of powers among Parliament, the Judiciary, and the Executive must be respected.
He clarified that while Parliament has the authority to legislate and amend laws, the Constitution remains the supreme legal framework.
Recent Stories
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security plan finalized for Polio Eridcation Campaign, Starts Today5 minutes ago
-
Govt’s judicial reforms aim for fairness and transparency: Aqeel Malik5 minutes ago
-
Thousands gather to commemorate birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) in Kachai Hassan Khel15 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar, Badar Shahbaz condole with Ministry of Information officer over father's death45 minutes ago
-
All set to hold 'Walk on Promotion of Distance Education in AJK' in Mirpur tomorrow, Feb 355 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds Jamaat-e-Islami's significant contribution to the national Kashmir cause1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement stands as a legitimate struggle in line with international laws ..1 hour ago
-
DC attends free Medical camp organized by HUJ2 hours ago
-
Community unites in Kohat against aerial firing, drugs in Chakarkot Bala2 hours ago
-
AJK PM announces to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor2 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding anti polio drive2 hours ago
-
ATTEN EDITORS: ***KILL --- KILL --- KILL APP STORY LOGNO: 117 ****2 hours ago