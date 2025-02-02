Govt’s judicial reforms aim for fairness and transparency: Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Sunday rejected allegations that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was aimed at controlling the judiciary.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the 26th constitutional reform ensures the rule of law and separation of powers.

The 26th Amendment was a step toward judicial transparency and constitutional supremacy,he added.

He said that past judicial practices allowed for selective case hearings and controversial rulings, which have now been regulated through constitutional amendments.

Responding to criticism that the government is influencing judicial appointments, he said that the appointment of judges remains within the constitutional framework.

He dismissed accusations that the government is installing preferred judges in high courts through provincial nominations.

Answering a question, he said that separation of powers among Parliament, the Judiciary, and the Executive must be respected.

He clarified that while Parliament has the authority to legislate and amend laws, the Constitution remains the supreme legal framework.