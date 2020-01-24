Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government's Kifalat program would benefit a number of poor women of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government's Kifalat program would benefit a number of poor women of the country.

Following the Ehsas's Kifalat program, some two thousand rupees per month as stipend would be provided to the most deserving women of the society living in different districts of the country, she stated while talking to media here.

The program would completely be fair and transparent, she said adding that the women could draw the amount from ATM machines.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that some 500,000 poor women of 70 districts would enjoy the stipend facility amounting to Rs.2000.

By the end of this year, some 3,000,000 deserving women would have benefit through this program.