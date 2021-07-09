UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt's Long-term Planning To Boost Energy Sector, Benefit People; Says Governor

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt's long-term planning to boost energy sector, benefit people; says Governor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that long term planning was being pursued to benefit people directly and help them to come out from previous regimes' erroneous energy policies.

He expressed these views while inaugurating projects for solarization of schools, district headquarters hospital and basic health units at local circuit house.

Erroneous energy policies of the past governments left the ordinary people and industry suffering under higher power tariff pressure, Governor said.

People and mills owners were made to pay electricity bills under higher tariff as the past governments overlooked wind, solar and hydel power and instead focused only on costly resources like gas, coal and oil, he added.

He said that government was fully aware of the fact that country's development hinged on agriculture and launched farmers-friendly packages worth billions to make farmers self reliant.

He said that Rs 1800 wheat support price and sale of sugarcane at Rs 200-250 per Maund largely benefited the farming community financially.

He said, government set up Aab Pak Water Authority for provision of clean drinking water. He added that government was working on 3000 schemes for provision of clean drinking water to 15 million people in Punjab. Government was also mobilizing non-governmental organizations under the initiative and the clean drinking water would be available to 7.5 million people by the end of ongoing year.

Sarwar said that faulty water filtration plants would be made functional again adding that work on five plants has been completed while work on sixteen others was in progress in Muzaffargarh.

He said that MPAs would point out areas where water filtration plants were needed adding that six plants would be installed in each provincial constituency.

Later, while talking to newsmen, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was in progress at a fast pace adding that it will prove to be an important milestone for the country's march to development.

He said that government would soon overpower price hike and provide relief to the people.

He said that government was strengthening institutions for country's development.

Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik said that a 150 KW solar system was being installed at DHQ hospital at a cost of Rs 14 million while 1342 out of 1372 schools have already been shifted to solar system at a cost of Rs 735 million. Moreover, 72 basic health units were also being solarized at a cost of Rs 31.5 million.

Minister said that all THQ hospitals, universities, prisons, shrines, Dar ul Aman and other office buildings would be shifted to solar power.

Energy minister disclosed that a Solar Research Center was being set up at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan to make systems more efficient and overpower loadshedding.

Punjab agriculture minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, PTI leaders and officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Electricity Punjab Water Agriculture Oil CPEC Sale Progress Price Muzaffargarh Jahanian Bahauddin Zakariya University March Gas National University All From Government Wheat Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

China makes notable progress on biodiversity conse ..

28 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz brushes aside opposition's impression of ..

28 minutes ago

NATO Sees Russian Jet Incident in Baltic Sea as Pr ..

28 minutes ago

Mosquito-Borne Diseases to Affect Up to 4.7Bln Mor ..

28 minutes ago

Women Hold Less Than 1 in 3 Top Leadership Positio ..

34 minutes ago

BRI offers to boost business and trade cooperation ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.