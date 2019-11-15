(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf led Government has showed great political acumen and magnanimity by averting possible political crisis during Azadi March, sending marchers packing to their native towns peacefully

"Despite an illogical and irrational demands of JUIF Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Government has showed great political wisdom and magnanimity during an entire Azadi March, forcing protestors to leave for their native homes peacefully as not a single incident of bullet fire, lathi charge or tear gas shelling was witnessed during 15 days long aimless Dharna," Syed Ishtaiq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests told APP on Friday.

The Government has provided foolproof security to protestors of the joint opposition and JUIF during Azadi March started from Karachi on October 27 last and culminated at Islamabad the other day that was even praised by PTI's critics and political opponents, he said.

He said the Government has fully honoured an agreement signed between Islamabad administration and JUIF by facilitating the marchers as all motorways and highways were opened during Azadi March.

The Minister said peaceful protest was the democratic right of all political forces but it should be under constitutional norms.

He said plan B of JUIF would face the same fate like its flopped Dharna, adding closure of roads and highways were no service to the countrymen rather it would create a lot of problems for people and patients during inter provincial and districts movement.

"Certainly, the law would take its own course if the writ of government was challenged besides lives and properties were taken into hands by the protestors." He said JUIF's Plan B was also taking last hicks up in the country and would bound to fail as people were not interested in the agitation politics of Maulana Sahib instead they wanted resolution of their problems.

Urmar said opposition can't deceive masses on catchy slogans due to presence of free of media and if someone has any problem, can approach appropriate forms for addressal.

Former Nazim, Bahadar Khan while appreciating the government's political acumen during Azadi March, said full liberty was given to marchers to record their protest in a peaceful atmosphere and not a single incident of violence or firing were reported during the entire march.

He said people have kept distance from JUIF Plan B because closure of roads and highways would directly affect movement of masses besides wasting time of general public to reach their respective destinations.

"It would have been better for Maulana Sahib if he had taken out protest against price hike, inflation, illiteracy or atrocities of Indian occupational forces in held Kashmir," he said.

He said Maulana Sahib's politics was rejected even by his home constituency people of DI Khan after he was defeated by Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur during 2018 elections.

The PTI leader said all problems in democratic steps were being addressed through table talks and urged JUIF to come forward by holding a meaningful dialogue with the government for solution of this problems.

Sumbul Riaz, senior economists and financial expert said Pakistan's can't afford political instability as blockades of roads and highways were against fundamental rights of citizens. Had Maulana Sahib accepted Govt proposals and wind up his Dharna, then he would not have seen today this embarrassing position.

She said constitution allowed free movement and communication of the citizens and forceful blockades of roads and highways would be a complete violation of the constitution.

She said JUIF Dharna was failed because of clarity of vision and irrational demands of JUIF leader. She said political orphans had gathered around Maulana Fazl during Azadi March for political gains but their dreams of destabilizing PTI led Government was completely failed. She said Dharna politics were harmful for economic growth and achieving goals of financial development.

She appreciated both the government and JUIF leadership for not violating agreement during entire Azadi March and Dharna of JUIF.