Govt’s medical board declares “Nawaz  Sharif’s medical  reports” incomplete

The sources say that Medical Board constituted for the health of former premier Nawaz Sharif sought fresh reports from Punjab government, saying that no opinion could be given on fresh reports.

According to the details, Professor Mahmood Ayaz held the meeting of the medical board and declared the medical reports submitted by Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Adnan Khan as “incomplete reports”. The sources said that the medical board asked the government for fresh and complete medical reports on the health of former premier.

PML-N Supremo and former three time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in London for his medical treatment and last week his pictures went viral on social media wherein he was seen with his family members and party leaders at a restaurant somewhere in London.

The leaders of the ruling PTI made different comments over the picture and said that he (Nawaz Sharif) was looking fit.

However, Adnan Khan—the personal physician of Nawaz sharif handed over medical reports to Punjab government and relevant officials and said that his patient was and was going through treatment in London.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid also came down hard upon the Sharif family and PML-N after seeing picture eof former premier on social media.

“I think Nawaz Sharif went to restaurant to take fresh breath somewhere in London,” she said, while addressing Maryam Nawaz that whether she wanted to join her father at the same place.