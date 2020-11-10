Govt’s mismanagement of  Wheat operations: Pakistan to pay cost of Rs 105 billion

(@fidahassanain)

A report published a local daily has revealed that a sub-committee approved by ECC will decide the final subsidy figures for payment of cost of Rs 105 billion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Pakistan would pay Rs 105 billion –a huge amount that cost it due to mismanagement of wheat operations, a report revealed on Tuesday.

It said that Ministry of National food Security suggested to pay back this huge amount in subsidies given by both Federal and the provincial governments.

A sub-committee approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) would decide the final subsidy figures.

The development took place at the moment when the entire nation is facing the trouble of high inflation, especially soaring prices of wheat and flour—the basic item at every house in the country.

Wheat prices went up by at least 75 per cent when PTI government came into power and it allowed export of 5.5 million metric tonnes of wheat and its products.

The wheat subsidy cost was estimated at Rs 90 billion following additional import of 400,000 metric tonnes as the subsidy would jump to Rs 104 billion to Rs 107 billion.

Currently, the minimum wheat support price is Rs 14,00 per 40 kilo-grammes but the actual per 40 kg cost of procurement, handling and transportation is Rs 1, 931

For the current season, the minimum wheat support price is Rs1,400 per 40 kilo-grammes but the actual per 40kg cost of procurement, handling and transporta-tion is Rs1,931 in Punjab, the report said. On other hand, it said wheat was being released to the mills at just Rs1,475.

The federal government would pick the subsidy only to the extent of Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (Passco), which was around Rs11 billion, it added.

Last week, a farmer succumbed to his injuries after he was baton charged by Lahore police during farmers’ protest against Punjab government over wheat and sugar prices besides the support price for wheat.