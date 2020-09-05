Govts need to develop hybrid models to support COVID affected aviation, aerospace sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar organized by Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) on Friday said there was need for governments to develop hybrid models that support the COVID-19 impacted aviation and aerospace sectors through specific interventions and longer term support.

The industries face fundamental transformations, and so multi-stakeholder response must be dynamic, comprehensive, and might involve both regulatory and operational elements. Whether they are emerging markets such as Pakistan or the developed world, governments need to focus on the financial viability and regulatory structures of the aviation and aerospace sectors," they added.

These were some of the recommendations shared by Professor Dr Karl Moore, a senior Canadian aviation analyst and Associate Professor at McGill University, Canada while speaking on the webinar "Global Aviation & Aerospace in a Post-Coronavirus World" organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), according to a press release.

While providing a bird's eye view of the airline and aviation industry outlook based on interviews with aviation executives and his own experience, Prof Moore stressed that it was going to be challenging for the airline industry around the world until COVID-19 health concerns improved and the global economy recovered.

He said it was time for governments to work together to re-establish global connectivity and facilitate the re-start of aviation. In that regard, he shared the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) action plan, including developing an agreed common framework for states to use in coordinating the safe reopening of their borders to aviation; and developing COVID-19 testing measures that would enable re-opening by reducing the risk of virus importation to what is acceptable to public health authorities with accuracy, speed and scalability that also meet the exacting requirements for incorporation into the travel process.

"The future of the aviation industry depends on continued collaboration amongst airport operators, airlines and policymakers." However, such collaboration was a long way from happening given domestic imperatives, he added.

"There are going to be some airlines that go bankrupt, and they are going to need a lot of government support to stick around," Professor Moore warned.

In his introductory remarks, CASS Director Dr Usman Chohan pointed out that one of the economic sectors most gravely affected by the coronavirus pandemic was the global aerospace sector. The public health and economic effects of the virus and concomitant lockdowns had translated into grounded aircraft, falling commercial passenger traffic (down by - 40% in some cases), closed airports, massive layoffs, and reduced business activity (up to half of pre-COVID levels).

Although some governments had attempted to protect their flag carriers with billions of Dollars in stimulus, aviation companies themselves forecast severe declines as late as 2023-25, he added.

Earlier, welcoming the participants to the webinar, CASS President Air Chief Marshal (retd) Kaleem Saadat said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had been incalculable and it continued to remain so with the mightiest of the mighty like India and the United States having fallen prey to it. He said while the aviation, tourism and education sector had been hard hit, others in areas like e-commerce had flourished with the increasing need for online work platforms.

Sharing the latest figures, he said the airline passenger revenue loss estimates had now reached USD 314 billion globally. "The international airline industry is estimated to experience a severe V- shaped decline throughout 2020 in terms of capacity, with cross-regional variances with respect to the severity of the decline. Such uncertainty leads to bad business," he remarked.

During the interactive question/answer session, Professor Moore said the pandemic had blindsided much of the corporate world, and it would not be the last time that the world saw a "black swan" affect the economy.

He lamented that despite the fact that the pandemic had cratered demand and hit the aviation sector beyond anything imaginable, the desired political will to find creative, collaborative solutions was lacking. "Just as 9/11 caused massive changes in security protocols at airports, COVID-19 will also lead to lasting changes in air travel evolution," he concluded.