(@fidahassanain)

JUI-F Chief says they will prepare their answer according to the govt team's stance.

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman announced that they would hold a big gathering in Karachi on Oct 27 and would enter into Islamabad by Oct 31, hinting that Rehbar Committee was going to meet government delegation on Friday (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference in Sukker, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said all political parties were united over Azadi March and every citizen now had attached his hopes with the Azadi March.

"The negotiating team should bring with it the resignation of PM Khan," said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, insisting on resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"There will be no change in the date of Azadi March and all opposition parties are united on it," said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. He urged all segments of the society to take part in his Azadi March, making ti clear that now it would happen.

"they are ready even to wait for two months but Azadi March now will be taken out," said Maulana. He said their stance was clear and open and all parties were on one page. He also said that they would respond according to the stance of the government's negotiating team,

A day before, the Federal government decided to allow Azadi March of JUI-F in Islamabad, saying that the protestors should not violate the parameters set by the courts.

Issuing a statment the governmnent, the government authorities said that Azadi March is allowed within the ambit of law and the Constitution.

Prime Minister House spokesperson said: " the prime minister believes in democratic right to protest and therefore the Azadi March is allowed under the ambit of law,".

The superior courts have already decided that the protests are allowed as long as the righs of the other people are not affected.

Interestingly the good news for JUI-F came at the moment when Islamabad police preparing itself to deal with the protesst and was issuing riot gear and mobilising containers to cordon off sensitive areas of the capital city.

The political leaders including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the government for blocking the capital ahead of Azadi March.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman set Oct 31 as the date for his Azadi March and said that he would start from Karachi, Sindh. He said he had the support of other political parties and would mark the day to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.