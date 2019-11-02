(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that PM will give the next course of action to counter oppositions' plan including that of the JUI-F.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) Amid the JUI-F's Azadi March and oppositions parties' uproad, the governmnet's negotiating team will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today to discuss the next steps regarding JUI-F's ultimatum.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s core committee will hold meeting with PM Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence to discuss the current political scenario of the country. The government's committee which is led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will also contact Rehbar Committee regarding JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's speech.

The sources said that the PM would give them the course of action to counter the JUI-F's plan and the opposition parties' strategy.

Yesterday, governemnt's team soon after the speech of JUI-F rejected the demand of Muaulana Fazl ur Rehhman that Imran Khan should step down. The committee said that no compromise on resignation of the PM.

Pervez Khattak, the sources said, also decided to approach Maulana Fazl after the latter gave Prime Minister Imran Khan a two-day deadline to tender his resignation.

In his fiery speech, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has given 48-hour ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign, warning that the people otherwise have the capability to enter the Prime Minister houose.

"We cannot show more patience," he said. "We are giving two days' time otherwise the people have the capability to enter the PM House by force and arrest the prime minister," said JUI-F Chief.

He also said that the opposition doesn't want to clash with the institutions and wants to see them strengthened. He said Imran Khan must step down because the government failed to deliver in all sectors, pointing out that country's stability under threat due to the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Imran Khan promised to give jobs but only two persons including Raza Baqir and Shabber Zaidi who came from abroad got jobs in State Bank and in FBR respectively.