(@fidahassanain)

Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar say that all the issues of the allies parties will soon be settled down within seven or ten days time.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) A government negotiation team comprising Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that their talks with the allied parties will start this week.

Both the leaders have said that all issues of the allied parties will be resolved within a week or ten days. They have expressed these views after holding their initial meeting with the leaders of allied parties today.

“Not even a single ally has objected to the government committees,” said Asad Umar, saying that they are holding talks with the allies and all the issues will soon be settled down.

Asad has stated that is the first formal meeting between members of the government team and allies parties.

“The talks will start during this week and will take seven to ten days to settle down all issues,” said Pervez Khattak. He further said that line of action on the connections between both sides would also be discussed in their meetings.

Pervez Khattak has said that the parties, however, have unanimously decided not to discuss again all the mutually decided matters.