Govt's People-oriented Steps Frustrate Opposition: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forests, Wildlife and Environmental Minister Sayed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday said the initiation of scores of uplift projects; schemes and other people-welfare steps by the provincial government had frustrated the opposition.

Talking to the media here, the minister said it was the collective responsibility of the elected people to keep the province clean and green.

He said the trees were necessary for human life and forests being our national asset must be protected and preserved for coming generations. Besides the government, he said, people from all fields of life should play their role in containing illegal logging so that a better, secured and people-friendly environment could be provided to the next generations.

The minister said the incumbent government has taken some bold steps that would bring a positive change in the lives of the people and help eliminate unemployment and corruption from the society.

He said the corrupt and timber mafias would not be tolerated at any cost, adding, some concentrated steps were afoot in the province to protect the environment from degradation that would help counter the environmental changes.

He also appealed the people to vigorously help the government in its endeavors to make Pakistan a clean and green state.

