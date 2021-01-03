UrduPoint.com
Govt's Performance Outstanding In All Sectors: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding in all sectors.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, all the economic indicators were positive, particularly exports, which were on the upward trajectory due to the prudent policies of the government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime had left the national economy in a shambles by taking huge foreign loans.

When the PTI government came into power, the country was confronted with economic challenges. Now economic stability had been restored, he added.

He said merit was observed in the appointment of officials in various departments.

To a question, he said the government was exposing the corruption committed by the opposition leaders while in the power. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were trying create instability in the country in order to escape from the accountability, he added.

