Govt’s Performance Strong Across All Fronts: Senator
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday said that the government's performance over the past year has been commendable.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government delivered significant improvements not only in the economy but also in foreign affairs, national security, law and order situation and the country’s global image.
He said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, the country has achieved economic progress and diplomatic success.
Answering a question on the expansion of Federal cabinet, he said that the prime minister appoints cabinet members based on their expertise and evaluates their performance accordingly.
He reaffirmed that countering terrorism remains a top priority, with the government and security institutions fully committed to eradicating the menace from its roots.
