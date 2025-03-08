Open Menu

Govt’s Performance Strong Across All Fronts: Senator

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Govt’s performance strong across all fronts: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday said that the government's performance over the past year has been commendable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government delivered significant improvements not only in the economy but also in foreign affairs, national security, law and order situation and the country’s global image.

He said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, the country has achieved economic progress and diplomatic success.

Answering a question on the expansion of Federal cabinet, he said that the prime minister appoints cabinet members based on their expertise and evaluates their performance accordingly.

He reaffirmed that countering terrorism remains a top priority, with the government and security institutions fully committed to eradicating the menace from its roots.

Recent Stories

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Moro ..

FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy

43 minutes ago
 One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, ..

One dead, 180 missing after boats sink off Yemen, Djibouti

43 minutes ago
 Health minister denies baseless news about CM's ac ..

Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mis ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to Pres ..

Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron

43 minutes ago
 Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs

46 minutes ago
 US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tar ..

US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs

46 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq slams In ..

47 minutes ago
 Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to ..

Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units

47 minutes ago
 Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika ..

Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project

47 minutes ago
 PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missi ..

PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases

47 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in house fire

One killed, four injured in house fire

47 minutes ago
 UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in S ..

UN crew member killed in attack on helicopter in South Sudan: UNMISS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan