Open Menu

Govt's Performance Visible To Public: Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Govt's performance visible to public: Senator

Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party, Senator Sheikh Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel, said the government's performance has started becoming visible to the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party, Senator Sheikh Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel, said the government's performance has started becoming visible to the public..

In a statement issued here on Monday, Pakistan is gradually moving towards stability. The government's performance has started becoming visible to the public. The stock market is going up, and inflation is coming down.

He said that no one will be allowed to derail Pakistan's stabilizing economy now.

The prime minister and leader of social media are separate. He said that our only narrative is that Pakistan comes first.

He said there is no room for forgiveness for those who are sitting outside Pakistan and trying to weaken the institutions.

He said that the country is currently in a state of war; every day, our soldiers are being martyred at Pakistan's borders.

They are sacrificing their lives for the protection and survival of Pakistan, giving their today for our tomorrow.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Social Media Market Government

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan