Govt's Performance Visible To Public: Senator
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party, Senator Sheikh Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel, said the government's performance has started becoming visible to the public..
In a statement issued here on Monday, Pakistan is gradually moving towards stability. The government's performance has started becoming visible to the public. The stock market is going up, and inflation is coming down.
He said that no one will be allowed to derail Pakistan's stabilizing economy now.
The prime minister and leader of social media are separate. He said that our only narrative is that Pakistan comes first.
He said there is no room for forgiveness for those who are sitting outside Pakistan and trying to weaken the institutions.
He said that the country is currently in a state of war; every day, our soldiers are being martyred at Pakistan's borders.
They are sacrificing their lives for the protection and survival of Pakistan, giving their today for our tomorrow.
APP/ask
