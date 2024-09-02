Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) The Federal government has devised a strategy to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs 6 per unit and has presented this proposal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approval, as per recent reports on Monday.

However, the IMF has yet to endorse the plan and has demanded additional details.

The proposed plan outlines that both federal and provincial governments would need to secure a total of Rs 2,800 billion in funding. Of this amount, the federal government is expected to contribute Rs 1,400 billion by implementing cuts to the Public Sector Development Program, eliminating subsidies in certain sectors, taking on commercial loans, and redirecting dividends from state-owned enterprises. The remaining Rs 1,400 billion is anticipated to come from the four provincial governments, who would reduce their allocations from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Media reports suggest that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has outrightly rejected the idea of contributing its share from the NFC, while the other provinces have yet to issue a response.

The Ministry of Finance has shown reluctance in taking ownership of the plan; however, the Prime Minister’s Office is exerting considerable effort to push the plan forward. The reports indicate that the Rs 2,800 billion would be utilized to shut down inefficient power plants and either terminate or renegotiate contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The federal government is currently engaged in discussions with various stakeholders on this matter.

Sources suggest that the provinces are hesitant to contribute due to their already strained budgets, with KP being the only province not facing an out-of-control financial situation. Moreover, there is concern that the central government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), would be the Primary beneficiary of the plan.

The Ministry of Energy has reportedly had inconclusive discussions with the KP government on this issue. KP’s Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam pointed out that KP is already producing electricity at a cost of PKR 6 to 7 per unit but is forced to purchase electricity for its consumers at rates as high as PKR 70 per unit. Aslam further stated that due to growing dissatisfaction with the federal government, KP is considering developing its own power projects, transmission lines, and regulatory authority to provide more affordable electricity to its residents.

The soaring electricity prices in Pakistan have become a significant burden for consumers, who are currently paying up to PKR 76 per unit. Although the federal government has temporarily provided relief of up to 51% for consumers using up to 200 units, this relief is set to expire by October, after which they will be required to pay the full amount. Presently, the average electricity price for end-consumers in Pakistan stands at PKR 44 per unit, with a government target to reduce it to PKR 38 per unit. Consumers using between 301 and 700 units are paying around PKR 58 per unit, including various taxes.