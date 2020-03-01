(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairperson, Media Advisory Council, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Farzana Rauf on Sunday said dynamic policies introduced by the PTI government had started bearing fruits.

She said this while planting samplings and plants at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign here.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vision to put the country on track of development. She said dynamic policies introduced by the PTI-led government had started bearing fruits.

"Dynamic policies and strategies implemented by PM Imran Khan's government strengthen national economy and made future of the nation bright," she said.

She added that priority was being given to fulfill promises made by the PTI with masses.

"Special attention is being given to resolve issues of unemployment and poverty," she said.

She further said PM Imran Khan had taken special measures to control price hike. "A mafia is involved in price hike," she said adding, however, the government had taken action against the mafia.