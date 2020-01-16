UrduPoint.com
Govt's Policies Boosting National Economy: PTI Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur chapter has said that government's financial policies had been boosting national economy.

According to a press release issued here, he said that credit went to Prime Minister, Imran Khan who introduced dynamic policies which had been resulting in boost of national economy.

"Now, our national economy had been put on track of development due to dynamic policies introduced by PM Imran Khan-led government," he said. He said that the Opposition had been running negative politics. He said that former rulers looted national exchequer, damaging our national economy. He said that the world had now been appreciating Pakistan for its boosting and thriving economy.

He said that masses had reposed their trust in the leadership of PTI, adding that PTI had been fulfilling its promises made with common people.

