(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-In­saf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Ali Khan Naizi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan fully enjoyed public confidence as his economic policies had started paying dividends.

Talking to APP, he said the prime minister was committed to welfare of the common man as people friendly agenda was being pursued vigorously.

He said Imran Khan was well aware of problem of common man and striving hard to uplift their living standards.

He said the PTI government was taking practical measures to fulfill the promises which it made with the public.

To a query, the MNA said opposition should work jointly with the government for effective legislation instead of agitation.