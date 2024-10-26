Govt’s Policies Steering Country Towards Stability: Qamar-ul-Islam
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam on Friday said that the current government’s effective policies were steering the country toward positive progress.
Talking to ptv news, he highlighted the government’s commitment to economic recovery and strengthening Pakistan’s image on the global stage.
He said that both economic and political stability were improving and assured that other pressing challenges will soon be addressed.
Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that their divisive rhetoric has escalated into actions that undermine national unity.
He condemned PTI’s approach, saying that their “politics of division and incitement” is highly regrettable.
He further criticized the party’s propaganda against national interests, particularly pointing to its stance during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meetings as being contrary to Pakistan’s priorities.
