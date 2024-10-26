Open Menu

Govt’s Policies Steering Country Towards Stability: Qamar-ul-Islam

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Govt’s policies steering country towards stability: Qamar-ul-Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam on Friday said that the current government’s effective policies were steering the country toward positive progress.

Talking to ptv news, he highlighted the government’s commitment to economic recovery and strengthening Pakistan’s image on the global stage.

He said that both economic and political stability were improving and assured that other pressing challenges will soon be addressed.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that their divisive rhetoric has escalated into actions that undermine national unity.

He condemned PTI’s approach, saying that their “politics of division and incitement” is highly regrettable.

He further criticized the party’s propaganda against national interests, particularly pointing to its stance during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meetings as being contrary to Pakistan’s priorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization Muslim Government Unity Foods Limited PTV

Recent Stories

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

36 minutes ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

36 minutes ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

41 minutes ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

36 minutes ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

43 minutes ago
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

43 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

43 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

53 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

1 hour ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan