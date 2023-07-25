Open Menu

Govt's Policies Yielding Result: Dr Masadik Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that the present government was taking concrete measures to meet the country's growing energy needs.

Addressing a ceremony where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated several mega development projects, the state minister said that during the present government, 138mmcfd new gas was added to the transmission system which was amount to saving $ 550 to 570 million, annually.

Similarly, he added 132 mmcfd was in the pipeline which would be injected into the system over the next six months and the total savings reached up to $ 1.1 billion for the nation.

He said that the total gas which comes to 270 mmcfd was being extracted from resources discovered and developed in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and other districts of the KP.

Similarly, so far, he added that from 43 to 45 million Dollars worth gas had been added to the system from a single Bathani well and the saving would swell to 175 million dollars to 200 million when two other wells-Wali one and Two were developed.

He said that these measures were being taken under the policy of Shehbaz Sharif-led government to break the bagging bowl and adding of such promising quantities of gas into the system was evidence in this regard.

He said that blessings of positive steps were being passed to people and about Rs3 billion development schemes had been announced and were being utilized to build schools, hospitals in areas where these discoveries had been made.

