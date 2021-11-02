(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Public Relation (DGPR) Press Information Department (PID) Karachi Mrs. Irum Tanveer Tuesday said that present government has a clear policy on media freedom and security of working journalists.

She said that there was a lot of good work being done by the government and the public sector institutions must share their performance keeping in view government's clear stance on right to information.

She expressed these remarks in a meeting with Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office Shahid Iqbal Baloch here.

While briefing DGPR on LTO's performance, Chief Commissioner IR Shahid Iqbal Baloch said that Large Taxpayers' Office Karachi has achieved revenue target of Rs. 113 billion against collection of Rs. 80 billion for the same month last year showing an unprecedented growth of 41%.

The target for the month of October, 2021 was fixed at Rs. 94 billion against which collection was made at Rs. 113 billion, recording a growth of 17%, he added.

Highlighting Income Tax and Sales Tax Collections, Baloch said that income tax collection was made for the month of October, 2021 at Rs. 31 billion at 32% higher than the corresponding period of October 2020. Sales Tax was collected at Rs. 77 billion which was up by 47% than the corresponding period of October, 2020. Under FED, the collection was made at Rs. 5.3 billion recording a growth of 10% than the corresponding period last year, he added.

Chief Commissioner LTO gave memento to DGPR PID Karachi Mrs. Irum Tanveer.

They also agreed to develop coordination between both the departments to share information in the best interest of public.