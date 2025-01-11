Govt’s position for dialogue remains unchanged despite delay: Irfan Siddiqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Saturday that the responsibility for the halt in dialogue does not lie with the government side.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that blaming the government for the delay would be unjust, as the situation surrounding the stalled talks was not due to any failure on the part of one party.

Furthermore, Senator pointed out that it is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that will determine when the next round of talks will take place, in line with the agreed-upon mechanism. "PTI will decide when the next meeting will occur, and we will coordinate accordingly," he said.

He further said that despite challenges, the goal of progressing the talks remains unchanged. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing the negotiations and resolving the issues at hand through political dialogue.

Answering a question regarding external statements disrupting the negotiation process, Senator firmly stated that internal procedures would not be affected by remarks from outside the negotiation room.

"Our discussions will continue without being impeded by unrelated statements," he added, urging all parties to stay focused on the main issues and progress of the talks.

He said that the dialogue would continue smoothly and the next round of talks would build on the progress made so far.